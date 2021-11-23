Buffalo vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 23

Buffalo vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (4-7), Ball State (5-6)

Buffalo vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls desperately need to end their season on a high note.

It’s ben a rough run for the defense, but to pull this off and end 5-7 instead of 4-8, it’s all about controlling the clock. Buffalo has a terrific running game that averages close to 200 yards per game and converts on third down after third down.

They lead the MAC in sacks, they’re great in time of possession, and on the flip side, Ball State doesn’t do nearly enough to get behind the line, it doesn’t control the clock, and the run D is spotty, to be nice.

Why Ball State Will Win

The Buffalo defense has gone bye-bye.

It struggled throughout the season and hasn’t been consistent, but just when it needed to rise up it crashed, allowing over 1,500 yards and 134 points over the last three games.

The Ball State defense hasn’t been any better lately, but the offense has the running game to point on a Bull run defense that should be a whole lot better considering the pressure it generates from the outside.

Yes, UB is great at rushing the passer, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Ball State offense is good enough to give all the parts of the passing game time to work.

Both teams are having major problems in what appeared to be promising seasons, but Ball State is still alive for a bowl game. It’s not going to repeat as the MAC champion, but going to a bowl again and avoiding a losing regular season will be the extra juice it needs.

Buffalo’s defense will be a tad worse than Ball State’s

Buffalo vs Ball State Prediction, Lines

Ball State 34, Buffalo 24

Line: Ball State -6.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

