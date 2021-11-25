Buffalo at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 25

Buffalo at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 25

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Buffalo (6-4), New Orleans (5-5)

Buffalo at New Orleans Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

Good luck dealing with the Buffalo defense a week after getting pantsed like that.

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts ran all over the Bill D in the shocking 41-15 win, and now New Orleans is about to feel the wrath.

At least that’s the hope for the Bills Mafia.

Buffalo followed up the Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh by shutting down and shutting out Miami. It followed up the bizarre 9-6 loss to the Jets by hanging 45 on the Jets and forcing five takeaways.

New Orleans has lost three straight because 1) it has no receivers, 2) it has no Alvin Kamara, 3) it can’t figure out what the heck to do with Taysom Hill, and 4) Trevor Siemien isn’t good enough.

The Saint defense isn’t providing a lick of help with just one takeaway in the last three games, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Buffalo has issues.

Oh sure, the defense is great against the weak and the sad, but there’s a whole lot of good performances against a whole lot of bad teams, and a whole lot meh against the teams with a pulse.

No, New Orleans isn’t taking the ball away, but the Bills might give up the mistakes because that’s just what they do. The O has nothing happening from the running game, Josh Allen hasn’t been consistent enough, and the attack has given up the ball nine times in the last three games.

The Saints haven’t been all that bad despite all the problems on offense. They played okay offensively against the Falcons and Titans before falling apart against the Eagles.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo is about to get its groove back on the road.

New Orleans will throw a bunch of fancy schmancy things into the mix to try getting Mark Ingram going. That won’t be enough.

The Saint O will look to manufacture even more from a passing game that’s actually producing – 200 yards or more in each of the last seven game – but it’s about to be in for a very, very bad day.

Buffalo at New Orleans Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, New Orleans 17

Line: Buffalo -6, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

