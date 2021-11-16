Bowling Green vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 16

Bowling Green vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Bowling Green (3-7), Miami University (5-5)

Bowling Green vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Bowling Green can’t play the role of spoiler – Miami University has to win next week against Kent State no matter what to take the MAC East – but it can certainly make things scary for a 5-5 RedHawk team tying to get bowl eligible.

The Falcons got rim-rocked by Toledo last week, but the offense was balanced and terrific the week before in a shocking win over Buffalo. Miami doesn’t make enough big plays in the secondary, the ground game has only hit the 200-yard mark once against FBS teams, and …

Why Miami University Will Win

Bowling Green’s offense doesn’t score enough.

The 56 hung on Buffalo aside, getting to 28 points is an issue for the Falcons – they didn’t do it against anyone but the Bulls.

Miami’s defense got into a fight with Ohio a few weeks ago, but it’s been among the best in the MAC in total defense and scoring D, allowing 23 points or fewer in eight of the last nine games.

Control the game with an offensive line that doesn’t allow plays behind the line, rely on the defense, assume Bowling Green will get hit with at least eight penalties.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, this game sort of doesn’t matter to Miami in the MAC race, but getting bowl eligible now is a must – it doesn’t want to take its chances at relying on a win over Kent State.

It’ll get it with a slow and controlled game against a Bowling Green defense that will give up third down conversion after third down conversion.

Bowling Green vs Miami University Prediction, Lines

Miami University 38, Bowling Green 20

Line: Miami University -17, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

