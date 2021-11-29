Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 13

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 13

That flipped fast.

Just when it seemed like there would be a whole lot of bowl openings, Tulsa shocked SMU to get eligible, LSU and Florida won to give the SEC 13 out of its 14 teams to six wins, and now there are too many teams for the slots.

This all goes down next Sunday, and we’ll update on the fly if there are any changes or big announcements.

All times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs UAB

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Nevada

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

– CFN Rankings of All 130 Teams

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Liberty*

*No Sun Belt team projected available

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Boise State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Utah State

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

