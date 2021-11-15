Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who Needs A Win

College football bowl bubble: Which teams are bowl eligible, and which teams need a win or two over the final few weeks to get a bid?
Bowl Bubble and Eligible Teams: Week 11
By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible, every team that’s not, and what’s left for the teams that need a win or two.
To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more, but there’s a funky possibility that a few 5-7 teams could make it in based on their Graduation Success Rate if there aren’t enough eligible teams. We’ll get into that more when we need to, but for now …
American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, SMU, UCF
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF
Bowl Eligible Bubble: Memphis (5-5: at Houston, Tulane); Tulsa (4-6: Temple, at SMU)
ACC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Florida State (4-6: at Boston College, at Florida)
Louisville (5-5: at Duke, Kentucky)
Miami (5-5: Virginia Tech, at Duke)
North Carolina; Syracuse (5-5: at NC State, Pitt)
Virginia Tech (5-5: at Miami, at Virginia)
Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Illinois (4-6: at Iowa, Northwestern)
Maryland (5-5: Michigan, at Rutgers)
Rutgers (5-5: at Penn State, Maryland)
Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Kansas
Bowl Eligible Bubble
TCU (4-6: Kansas, at Iowa State)
Texas (4-6: at West Virginia, Kansas State)
West Virginia (4-6: Texas, at Kansas)
Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Charlotte (5-5: Marshall, at Old Dominion)
Florida Atlantic (5-5: at WKU, Middle Tennessee)
Middle Tennessee (5-5: Old Dominion, at Florida Atlantic)
North Texas (4-6: at FIU, UTSA)
Old Dominion (4-6: at Middle Tennessee, Charlotte)
Independent Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass
Bowl Eligible Bubble: None
MAC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Ball State (5-5: Central Michigan, Buffalo)
Buffalo (4-6: Northern Illinois, at Ball State)
Kent State (5-5: at Akron, Miami University)
Miami University (5-5: Bowling Green, at Kent State)
Toledo (5-5: at Ohio, Akron)
Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV
Bowl Eligible Bubble: San Jose State (5-6: Fresno State); Wyoming (5-5: at Utah State, Hawaii)
Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Stanford
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Cal (3-6: at Stanford, at UCLA, USC)
USC (4-5: UCLA, BYU, at Cal)
Washington (4-6: at Colorado, Washington State)
Washington State (5-5: Arizona, at Washington)
SEC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Florida (5-5: at Missouri, Florida State)
LSU (4-6: ULM, Texas A&M)
Missouri (5-5: Florida, at Arkansas)
South Carolina (5-5: Auburn, Clemson)
Tennessee (5-5: South Alabama, Vanderbilt)
Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Texas State
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Georgia State (5-5: Arkansas State, Troy)
South Alabama (5-5: at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)
Troy (5-5: Appalachian State, at Georgia State)
ULM (4-6: at LSU, Louisiana)
