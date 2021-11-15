Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who Needs A Win

College football bowl bubble: Which teams are bowl eligible, and which teams need a win or two over the final few weeks to get a bid?

By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible, every team that’s not, and what’s left for the teams that need a win or two.

To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more, but there’s a funky possibility that a few 5-7 teams could make it in based on their Graduation Success Rate if there aren’t enough eligible teams. We’ll get into that more when we need to, but for now …

American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, SMU, UCF

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF

Bowl Eligible Bubble: Memphis (5-5: at Houston, Tulane); Tulsa (4-6: Temple, at SMU)

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Florida State (4-6: at Boston College, at Florida)

Louisville (5-5: at Duke, Kentucky)

Miami (5-5: Virginia Tech, at Duke)

North Carolina; Syracuse (5-5: at NC State, Pitt)

Virginia Tech (5-5: at Miami, at Virginia)

Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Illinois (4-6: at Iowa, Northwestern)

Maryland (5-5: Michigan, at Rutgers)

Rutgers (5-5: at Penn State, Maryland)

Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Kansas

Bowl Eligible Bubble

TCU (4-6: Kansas, at Iowa State)

Texas (4-6: at West Virginia, Kansas State)

West Virginia (4-6: Texas, at Kansas)

Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Charlotte (5-5: Marshall, at Old Dominion)

Florida Atlantic (5-5: at WKU, Middle Tennessee)

Middle Tennessee (5-5: Old Dominion, at Florida Atlantic)

North Texas (4-6: at FIU, UTSA)

Old Dominion (4-6: at Middle Tennessee, Charlotte)

Independent Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass

Bowl Eligible Bubble: None

MAC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Ball State (5-5: Central Michigan, Buffalo)

Buffalo (4-6: Northern Illinois, at Ball State)

Kent State (5-5: at Akron, Miami University)

Miami University (5-5: Bowling Green, at Kent State)

Toledo (5-5: at Ohio, Akron)

Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV

Bowl Eligible Bubble: San Jose State (5-6: Fresno State); Wyoming (5-5: at Utah State, Hawaii)

Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Stanford

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Cal (3-6: at Stanford, at UCLA, USC)

USC (4-5: UCLA, BYU, at Cal)

Washington (4-6: at Colorado, Washington State)

Washington State (5-5: Arizona, at Washington)

SEC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Florida (5-5: at Missouri, Florida State)

LSU (4-6: ULM, Texas A&M)

Missouri (5-5: Florida, at Arkansas)

South Carolina (5-5: Auburn, Clemson)

Tennessee (5-5: South Alabama, Vanderbilt)

Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Texas State

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Georgia State (5-5: Arkansas State, Troy)

South Alabama (5-5: at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)

Troy (5-5: Appalachian State, at Georgia State)

ULM (4-6: at LSU, Louisiana)

