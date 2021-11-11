Boston College vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Boston College vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd, Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Boston College (5-4), Georgia Tech (3-6)

Boston College vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

It’s not like Phil Jurkovec came back bombing away, but he’s the difference-making quarterback missing over a rough back half of the season.

Injured over a month ago, he returned for the Virginia Tech game in a 17-3 win. He wasn’t great – Pat Garwo and the running game took over – but it was a desperately needed victory.

It wasn’t just the absence of Jurkovec that was the problem. It was the schedule with three road games in four against Clemson, Louisville, and Syracuse to go along with a home date against NC State. Now the slate eases back up.

Georgia Tech’s offense hasn’t been anything amazing. It’s last in the ACC in third down conversions, hasn’t hit 200 yards in either rushing or passing in each of the last two games, and the Boston College defense has been fantastic at getting off the field with third down stops.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Boston College offense still can’t get the passing game going.

Jurkovec might be easing his way back into things, and he got the win, but the O still only threw for 112 yards against Virginia Tech and the offense hasn’t thrown for more than 200 yards in six of the last seven games.

This isn’t a BC team that’s going to come out and score 60 points. It’s going to be a relatively low-scoring, measured game that will be about who makes the bigger mistakes and who takes advantage of the bigger moments.

Can Georgia Tech somehow get up early at home? Even a 10-0 lead would change everything against an Eagle offense that hasn’t scored more than 17 points since September.

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College doesn’t generate much of a pass rush and doesn’t do anything to get into the backfield. Georgia Tech doesn’t generate much of a pass rush and doesn’t do anything to get into the backfield.

Boston College doesn’t do much to crank up the offense, Georgia Tech has given up a bazillion yards over the last several games. Georgia Tech is struggling on offense, but Boston College is having issues against the run.

It’s Boston College’s fourth road game in the last six and sixth road trip in the last nine. It’s all going to take its toll as Georgia Tech finally gets back on the right side of a close, tough game.

Boston College vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Georgia Tech 26, Boston College 23

Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

