Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Boise State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Boise State (6-4), New Mexico (3-7)

Boise State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The running game is getting a bit better.

It’s not necessarily leading to wins, but the Lobos went from struggling on the ground – and in offense as a whole – to coming up with three of its best rushing days of the season over the last three games.

One of the decent days – even with just 147 yards on the ground – was part of the win over Wyoming.

Boise State doesn’t run all that well, the offense hasn’t been its normal explosive self, and now it’s dealing with a Lobo defense that hasn’t been that bad.

But …

Why Boise State Will Win

The running game is getting a bit better.

The Broncos weren’t great over the first part of the season on the ground, but it’s coming off a three-game run with its best three rushing days of the season – winning all three games.

In this, it also helps that New Mexico doesn’t and can’t score.

Dead last in the nation in scoring, the Lobos are averaging fewer than 14 points per game, haven’t scored more than 17 points in and of the last eight games, and it’s not going to go off against a Boise State defense that hasn’t allowed 20 points in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State needs to win this and get a little help – Utah State has to lose and it would help if Air Force loses to Nevada or UNLV – and the Mountain Division title hopes are still alive.

It starts with dominating a struggling New Mexico team that’s not going to score enough to matter.

Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Lines

Boise State 38, New Mexico 10

Line: Boise State -27.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

