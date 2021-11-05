Boise State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Boise State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (4-4), Fresno State (7-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boise State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

The defense isn’t the normal Boise State defense.

It’s been fine overall – it’s only allowing 22 points per game – but the pass D is just okay, and it’s having a few issues against the run, and the team is still finding ways to win.

It starts with a good enough passing game to keep things moving. Third down conversions mean everything- it leads the Mountain West – and then there’s the big key with this team …

Turnovers.

Boise State beat BYU with four takeaways. It crushed a solid UTEP team with six. It blew out Utah State with three. It’s feast or famine, but Boise State can take it away in bunches, and Fresno State has three turnovers or more in three games. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Fresno State Will Win

Boise State isn’t good enough to overcome its own mistakes.

Two turnovers against Air Force … loss.

Three turnovers against Nevada … loss.

Two turnovers against Oklahoma State … tough loss.

Fresno State’s defense has been on fire lately, coming up with ten takeaways in the last three games, pulling off massively important wins over San Diego State, Nevada, and Wyoming.

Boise State has a solid D, but it doesn’t have the overall firepower to keep up with the Fresno State attack that’s balanced, explosive, and will get to 450 yards of total O.

Boise State will have to work to get to 400.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

It will be one of the most fun games and environments in college football this Saturday.

The place will be sold out and rocking as Fresno State can all but end Boise State’s Mountain West title hopes while taking a huge step forward to trying to secure the West.

Again, it’ll come down to turnovers. It won’t be a shootout, but Fresno State has more offensively to pull this off in the Mountain West’s big showcase game so far.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Boise State vs Fresno State Prediction, Lines

Fresno State 30, Boise State 24

Line: Fresno State -5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings