Boise State at San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Boise State at San Diego State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Boise State (7-4), San Diego State (10-1)

Boise State vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

For all intents and purposes, Boise State is out of the Mountain West title hunt with a loss. It needs to win, and Air Force has to lose to UNLV, so …

Boise State is probably not going to play for the Mountain West championship – Air Force almost certainly won’t lose to UNLV.

The Broncos have stepped it up over the last month with a four-game winning streak since losing to Air Force. The offense has been balanced, the defense hasn’t allowed 20 points or more in five of the last six games, and …

San Diego State is shaky.

It’s 10-1, but it’s not build to mount a decent comeback against a good defense. The passing game is more of a surprise when it works than a given. But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

The formula just keeps on working.

The defense is a bear against the run, it’s brilliant at coming up with key stops, and it all ties together with an offense that controls games on its terms.

Run well, get physical on both sides, and take advantage of every opportunity – that’s what San Diego State does.

It looks mediocre, nothing seems to be working, and then its the fourth quarter and it’s up 17-10.

What’s Going To Happen

Will everyone be away for the 9:00 am home start time?

San Diego State will play hard no matter what, but how thing game goes depends on what happens on Thursday when Fresno State and San Jose State play.

If Fresno State loses, then San Diego State wins the West division of the Mountain West and this game doesn’t matter. If Fresno State wins, then the Aztecs have to win this to play for the Mountain West champion.

Either way, Boise State will get it done.

The Broncos have been great against the run – only Air Force and it’s all-ground attack did anything against this D since September – and in yet another low-scoring game for San Diego State, the passing attack won’t be able to make up for the lack of rushing production.

Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction, Lines

Boise State 26, San Diego State 23

Line: Boise State -2.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

