Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

By November 25, 2021 12:38 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 75-24, ATS: 67-32, Point Total: 60-38-1

Friday, November 26

Iowa at Nebraska

1:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -1.5, o/u: 41
Final Score: COMING

Week 13 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 27

Ohio State at Michigan

12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -8.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

Maryland at Rutgers

12:00, BTN
Line: Maryland -1.5, o/u: 53
Final Score: COMING

Penn State at Michigan State

3:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -1.5, o/u: 52
Final Score: COMING

Northwestern at Illinois

3:30, BTN
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: COMING

Indiana at Purdue

3:30, FS1
Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING

Wisconsin at Minnesota

4:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 39
Final Score: COMING

