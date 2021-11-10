Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 64-22, ATS: 57-29, Point Total: 53-32-1
– Week 11 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Saturday, November 13
Michigan at Penn State
12:00, ABC
Line: PICK, o/u: 48.5
Minnesota at Iowa
12:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 37
Northwestern at Wisconsin
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wisconsin -25, o/u: 41
Rutgers at Indiana
12:00, BTN
Line: Indiana -7, o/u: 42
Purdue at Ohio State
3:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 62
Maryland at Michigan State
4:00, FOX
Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 62
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings