Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far

SU: 68-24, ATS: 62-30, Point Total: 56-35-1

Saturday, November 20

12:00, ABC

Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 67

Purdue vs Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)

12:00, BTN

Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 47.5

12:00, BTN

Line: Penn State -17.5, o/u: 47

2:00, FS1

Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5

3:30, BTN

Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 56.5

3:30, ABC

Line: Wisconsin -9.5, o/u: 42

3:30, BTN

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 43.5

