Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Big Ten

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

By November 17, 2021 4:58 pm

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 68-24, ATS: 62-30, Point Total: 56-35-1

Week 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 20

Michigan State at Ohio State

12:00, ABC
Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 67

Purdue vs Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)

12:00, BTN
Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 47.5

Rutgers at Penn State

12:00, BTN
Line: Penn State -17.5, o/u: 47

Illinois at Iowa

2:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5

Michigan at Maryland

3:30, BTN
Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 56.5

Nebraska at Wisconsin

3:30, ABC
Line: Wisconsin -9.5, o/u: 42

Minnesota at Indiana

3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 43.5

CFN Week 12 Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

, , , , , , , , , , , , Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, college football picks, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, How to watch, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Lines, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Teams Conferences, Week 11, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home