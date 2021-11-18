Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

By November 17, 2021 11:54 pm

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Week 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 46-20, ATS: 41-24-1, Point Total: 34-26-1

Saturday, November 20

Oklahoma at Iowa State

12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 59.5  

Kansas at TCU

4:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 64.5

Texas at West Virginia

12:00, ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 56.5

Baylor at Kansas State

5:30, FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 50  

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5

