Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

By November 10, 2021 7:11 pm

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 44-17, ATS: 39-22, Point Total: 31-23-1

Saturday, November 13

Oklahoma at Baylor

12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -5.5, o/u: 62.5

West Virginia at Kansas State

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -6.5, o/u: 47

Iowa State at Texas Tech

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -10.5, o/u: 58

Kansas at Texas

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Texas -30.5, o/u: 62

TCU at Oklahoma State

8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 54.5

