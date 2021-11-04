Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

By November 4, 2021 3:59 am

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 42-15, ATS: 37-20, Point Total: 28-22-1

Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 6

Kansas State at Kansas

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -24, o/u: 56

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

3:30, ESPN
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 49.5

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Baylor at TCU

7:30, FS1
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 58

Texas at Iowa State

7:30, FS1
Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 61

