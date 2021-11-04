Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Big 12 Results So Far
SU: 42-15, ATS: 37-20, Point Total: 28-22-1
– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Saturday, November 6
Kansas State at Kansas
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -24, o/u: 56
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
3:30, ESPN
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 49.5
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10
Baylor at TCU
7:30, FS1
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 58
Texas at Iowa State
7:30, FS1
Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 61
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings