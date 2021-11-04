Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Big 12 Results So Far

SU: 42-15, ATS: 37-20, Point Total: 28-22-1

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 6

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas State -24, o/u: 56

3:30, ESPN

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 49.5

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

7:30, FS1

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 58

7:30, FS1

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 61

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings