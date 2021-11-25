Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Baylor vs. Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Baylor (9-2), Texas Tech (6-5)

Baylor vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Things are settled in now.

Texas Tech is already bowl eligible, interim head coach Sonny Cumbie is being kept on by new head man Joey McGuire as the offensive coordinator, and the pressure is off.

Now it’s time to turn it loose and play the role of spoiler.

The offense might have been stuffed by Oklahoma State in last week’s 23-0 loss, but it has something in freshman QB Donovan Smith, the O has shown the ability to be explosive and balanced, and the defense – for the most part – has gotten better at not breaking after doing a lot of bending.

But …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor should be able to run.

The Bears lead the Big 12 in total offense thanks to a terrific combination of Abram Smith and Treston Ebner to control the game and the tempo. The offensive line has been fantastic in pass protection, it’s getting the job done for the ground game, and there likely won’t be a whole lot of guesswork in this.

Run, hold the ball for over 35 minutes, and continue to be fantastic at generating third down stops.

Texas Tech will press and needs to keep things moving, but there’s just enough of a decent Bear pass rush to make Smith have to rush.

But for the Bears, this is all about being able to run because …

What’s Going To Happen

Is QB Gerry Bohanon going to be okay to go?

The Baylor starting quarterback got knocked out of the Kansas State game with a leg injury, but freshman Blake Shapen is good enough to convert a few key third down plays, the running game should take over, and then it’ll be all about the Oklahoma – Oklahoma State showdown.

Baylor will win this, and it’ll be off to the Big 12 Championship if Oklahoma State wins. Oklahoma wins, Baylor is out, but no matter what it’ll be a terrific ten-win regular season.

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Baylor 34, Texas Tech 17

Line: Baylor -14.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

