Baylor vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Baylor vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Baylor (7-1), TCU (3-5)

Baylor vs TCU Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Anything interesting happening with the TCU football program?

Gary Patterson is done after a legendary head coaching career, but there’s a reason – the team has totally collapsed.

The Horned Frogs lost five of their last six games, the defense is a total mess, and the offense hasn’t been able to bail the team out of the problems.

The O has occasionally play well enough to win with, but there are too many turnovers, the defense isn’t generating anything in the backfield, and the secondary is getting lit up like a Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, Baylor is getting tremendous play from its lines, the passing attack is working, and overall it’s playing like a team destined to end up in the Big 12 championship after beating Iowa State, West Virginia, BYU, and Texas.

However …

Why TCU Will Win

Can Baylor get it done on the road?

It’s not like it’s making a cross country trek to Fort Worth, but this is just the fourth road game of the year – two were layups, and the other was the lone loss to Oklahoma State.

Yeah, the end of the Patterson era is rough, but Jerry Kill is a terrific head coach who just so happened to be a top assistant – he’s the interim head man.

No, the defense isn’t doing a whole bunch, but the passing game has been okay, the ground game destroyed Texas Tech, and there are just enough decent parts in place to rise up in what should be a shootout.

As good as the Baylor defense is, it’ll give up passing yards.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU is going to make this more of a fight than Baylor might like.

There’s going to be the Change In Program inspiration factor, there’s the rivalry side of things, and there’s one other part of this …

TCU really should be better than this, but it isn’t playing like it.

It’ll keep up the pace, but Baylor is finding ways to lock down against the run, and its offense will rip through the porous Horned Frog D in the second half.

Baylor vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Baylor 37, TCU 24

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

