Baltimore at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 11

Baltimore at Miami How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 11

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Baltimore (6-2), Miami (2-7)

Baltimore at Miami Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing?

Jacoby Brissett is respected, he’s experienced, and he adds a leadership quality, but he doesn’t get things moving. To be fair, he was able to pull off the win over Houston last week and wasn’t awful, but he threw two picks – Miami can’t get away with that against the Ravens.

The real problem is on the other side. The Miami defense has problems against decent passers and a bigger issue getting off the field on third downs.

Baltimore won’t ever be Kansas City when it comes to winging it around, but Lamar Jackson has improved as a passer in key moments – he’s looking and playing like he’s far more comfortable now making plays down the field.

However …

Why Miami Will Win

Has the Miami run defense started to figure something out?

Granted, the last four games were against Jacksonville, Atlanta, Buffalo, and Houston – not exactly the Cleveland Browns on the ground – but the run defense is on its best stretch of the year by far. More than that, it’s taking the ball away with seven forced turnovers in the last four games.

Baltimore doesn’t have a huge problem giving the ball away, but it did it twice in two of the last three games. Miami is going to need the help.

The key will be to get a few scores on the board fast. This has occasionally been a slow starting Ravens team that gets on a momentum roll late in games. The Dolphins have lost a slew of close calls, and Baltimore doesn’t seem to know how to pay uninteresting games.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is turnvoer death.

It’s not the worst team in the league at giving the ball away, but the O has turned it over two or more times in five of the last six games and five times last week against Houston.

A spirited effort by the Dolphin defense will make this a surprising fight, but it’s Baltimore. It’ll pull through when it has to.

Baltimore at Miami Prediction, Line

Baltimore 24, Miami 17

Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

