Ball State vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 10

Ball State vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Huskies Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Ball State (5-4), Northern Illinois (6-3)

Ball State vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Ball State hasn’t been quite constant enough, the running game has been hit-or-miss, and the defense has several flaws that could quickly be exposed by Northern Illinois, but it’s here.

It’s here with a chance to take full control over the MAC West race, and for a program that got the job done with a 2020 MAC Championship, it’s not going to be be fazed by the moment.

That’s all well and good, but can the defensive front hold up against the run? That’s what Northern Illinois does so very, very well, and it’s going to need to pound away to win.

The Cardinals have problems with the good passing games, but they’ve been great against the run – they haven’t allowed more than 130 yards in any of the last four games. They’re just good enough to come up with stops early to force tough third down chances, and that’s a problem for a Huskie team that doesn’t move the chains.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

All is not lost for Northern Illinois with a loss, but a win puts them – at worst – 1.5 games up on everyone close in the MAC West race with three to play.

Yeah, it likes to run, and yeah, that’s how everything works best, but Rocky Lombardi and the passing attack have gone off over the last two weeks with 351 yards against Central Michigan and 532 in the wild shootout loss to Kent State.

The offense is more versatile than it seems, but when it runs for 165 yards or more it’s 6-1. The team lives for controlling the clock, it’s going to have the ball for well over 35 minutes against a fast-paced Cardinal team.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Northern Illinois finally come through with the big win the program has been waiting to come up with in the Thomas Hammock era?

It’s been a push and a rebuilding job to get here, and now it’s very, very close to making a trip to the MAC Championship with just two more wins.

Ball State has the experience, talent, and make-up to pull this off, but Northern Illinois will do a strong job of controlling the clock and the game.

Ball State vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Lines

Northern Illinois 30, Ball State 27

Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

