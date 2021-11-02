Ball State vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 2

Ball State vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Ball State (4-4), Akron (2-6)

Ball State vs Akron Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Ball State just has to keep things moving.

Akron has a hard time on third downs, it doesn’t stop the run, and it doesn’t have any one thing it can do well defensively.

Miami doesn’t have a balanced offense, and yet it was able to run and throw for well over 200 yards in its win over the Zips a few weeks ago.

Buffalo is struggling, but it was also able to come up with well over 200 yards both on the ground and in the air in a 45-10 win.

Ball State hasn’t been consistent on the ground, but it can move a bit when it has to. The passing attack should be enough on one side, and the pass rush against an offensive front that’s the worst in the nation in pass protection shouldn’t have too many issues.

Why Akron Will Win

Akron can control the clock.

It’s able to hold the ball for over 32 minutes, and Ball State with its style is among the worst in college football in the time of possession battle.

The Zips might be having a disastrous time defensively, but for the most part they’re keeping games from getting out of hand. Again, Ball State’s running game isn’t anything amazing. As long as Akron is able to keep Cardinal QB Drew Plitt from getting into a groove, this should stay relatively low scoring and close.

What’s Going To Happen

There can’t be any slipping for Ball State as it tries to stay in a tight MAC West race. Akron will deliver a few interesting shots, but there won’t be enough of them.

Ball State will run well as the game goes on, but it’ll be the overall ability to move the chains and keep drives alive – even if it doesn’t win the time of possession battle – that will take Akron out of its shell. That’s when the takeaways will come for the Cardinal D.

Ball State vs Akron Prediction, Lines

Ball State 38, Akron 20

Line: Ball State -20, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

