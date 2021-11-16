Auburn vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Auburn vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7-00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (6-4), South Carolina (5-5)

Auburn vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

And there’s the South Carolina offense going back to being the South Carolina offense.

It actually hasn’t been all that bad throughout the season, but the running game failed to do much of anything before ripping up Florida for close to 300 yards. Last week against Missouri’s awful defense? 57.

Which Auburn defense will show up? If it’s the one that decided to leave last week’s Mississippi State game early and couldn’t seem to so much right against Arkansas or Georgia, there’s a problem. If it’s the one that’s solid at getting into the backfield and can stuff the run, everything will be fine.

But …

Why South Carolina Will Win

Is TJ Finley ready for his big moment?

Auburn QB Bo Nix is out for the rest of the regular season with a foot injury, and now the offense has to perk up despite the loss of its growing star. Finley is hardly new to the SEC spotlight, but he’ll have to avoid mistakes against a South Carolina defense that’s great at taking the ball away.

The Gamecocks come up with lots and lots of picks.

Auburn doesn’t care much about the time of possession battle and the Gamecocks need to grind it out, get the ground game going, and make Finley for throws.

What’s Going To Happen

Finley will be more than fine.

The massive 6-7, 250-pound bomber won’t be asked to win the game all bit himself, but he already proved this year that he could step in and come through, saving the day in the Georgia State thriller.

Last year against South Carolina, he completed 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with a pick … when he played for LSU.

He won’t do that, but he’ll overcome a few picks to keep things moving, and the running game and defense will take it from there.

Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Auburn 34, South Carolina 20

Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

