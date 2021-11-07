Atlanta at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Atlanta (5-2), New Orleans (3-4)

Atlanta at New Orleans Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Really, can Trevor Siemian move the offense as the full-time guy for New Orleans?

It’s going to be the Taysom Hill show when he really is ready, and it’s not like Jameis Winston was lighting it up with the passing attack, but Siemian is really a third-string guy who’s got to prove he can keep this all moving despite the absence of a slew of top receiving targets.

The New Orleans offense doesn’t take big shots down the field, and the scoring should stay in range as long as Matt Ryan and the Falcon attack don’t have turnover issues, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Atlanta has two major issues.

It can’t really stop the run. New Orleans isn’t going to do anything crazy. It’s going to run with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, run them some more, and repeat. The Falcons got run over by Carolina last week and gave up 100 yards or more on the ground in four of the last five games.

Calvin Ridley – his absence kills the team’s yardage total. Kyle Pitts will get targeted a ton, and Ryan moves the ball around, but the passing game sputtered last week without Ridley.

What’s Going To Happen

Ryan will get his yards in this.

New Orleans will come up with the big stops needed to close out drives and force field goals, and there won’t be any running game from Atlanta. Siemian will be fine – nothing special – and Kamara and Ingram will combine for close to 200 yards as the Saint O is more methodical than sensational.

Atlanta at New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 20

Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

