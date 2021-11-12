Arkansas State vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Arkansas State vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs ULM Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Can the offense ramp it back up?

It hit a wall over the last month against the stars of the Sun Belt – at least the teams with the great defenses – but the offense is still dangerous. There’s still a passing game there, and it should bust out this week against a ULM defense that’s among the worst in the country at stopping teams from throwing.

ULM doesn’t have a consistent offense, either, it’s awful on this downs, and again, the defense has issues against teams that can throw, allowing 249 yards or more against everyone by Liberty.

However …

Why ULM Will Win

The Arkansas State defense continues to be a tad sketchy.

Just as the offense has stalled out, the defense hasn’t been able to pick up the slack. It continues to be the worst in America allowing 548 yards per game having the roughest time against the run.

ULM has been able to throw well over the second half of the season, but it needs the balance to do what it wants. The offense is good when it gets its chances, it doesn’t have a big problem with turnovers, and Arkansas State – along with everything else – struggles in the turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

ULM will stay in the hunt for a bowl game.

It has four wins, it’ll get the fifth by rolling well early against the porous Arkansas State D, and then it’ll come down to the road games at LSU and Louisiana.

So, basically, ULM has to enjoy the home finale. It’s going to be a shootout, but ULM will control the game a bit more.

Arkansas State vs ULM Prediction, Lines

ULM 31, Arkansas State 27

Line: ULM -3, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

