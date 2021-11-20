Arkansas State vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Arkansas State vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Arkansas State (2-8), Georgia State (5-5)

Arkansas State vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Well there’s the passing game.

It’s been a rough year overall for Arkansas State with eight straight losses after opening with a win over Central Arkansas, but at least the air show was fun – and then it wasn’t.

The Red Wolves failed to hit 200 yards though the air – and couldn’t get to 225 yards overall – in ugly losses to South Alabama and Appalachian State, and then everything clicked with Layne Hatcher bombing away for 444 yards in the 27-24 win over ULM.

Georgia State’s secondary is struggling – to be nice – but …

Why Georgia State Will Win

It has at least one pick in each of the last five games. This matters because Arkansas State is all too happy to keep giving the ball away.

Georgia State’s offense has been a bit hit-or-miss over the second half of the season, but it’s been good enough to win four of the last five games helped by nine takeaways overall and a grand total of one turnover.

The Panthers have a whopping turnover margin of +8 over the five-game stretch. Meanwhile, Arkansas State has turned it over eight times in the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State got the win it needed to have to set up a wee bit of a breather over the last two weeks. It beat a Coastal Carolina team that didn’t have Grayson McCall, and now the Sun Belt title dreams are still on.

It needs Appalachian State to lose a few times, so more realistically, this is the game for the 5-5 Panthers to get bowl eligible – it doesn’t want to have to beat Troy next week.

Arkansas State will want to make this a shootout, but the defensive side is about to get ripped through – the two giveaways aren’t going to help.

Arkansas State vs Georgia State Prediction, Lines

Georgia Southern 45, Arkansas State 20

Line: Georgia State -16.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

