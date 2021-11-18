Arizona vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 19

Arizona vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (1-9), Washington State (5-5)

Arizona vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona has been beaten up in a rebuilding year under Jedd Fisch, but it’s been battling really, really hard.

The team has hardly packed it in.

It managed to get a win over a depleted Cal team, but it played relatively well in last week’s loss to Utah, pushed USC, and it gave Washington all it could handle. It’s been the type of team and season that would have a whole lot more success with more time, more maturity, and more consistency.

Yeah, the Wildcats are 1-9, but five of the losses were by nine points or fewer. There have been too many mistakes in key moments, but there weren’t any turnovers for the first time all year in last week’s loss to the Utes, the penalties have slowed a wee bit, and …

Why Washington State Will Win

Here comes the Washington State passing game.

The Arizona run defense hasn’t been all that bad lately, and there’s no worrying about the ground attack in this. Washington State is going to do what it does – it’s going to throw and keep throwing.

The Cougar offense hasn’t blown up since beating Oregon State in the middle of the year, but quarterback Jayden de Laura should get plenty of time to work, he’ll hit the midrange throws against this group, and the O should control the clock.

Arizona allowed 200 yards or more passing yards in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Once again, Arizona is going to fight the good fight, but the turnovers will return.

And that’s the team’s main problem. Again, it can stay close in games, but being a -14 in turnover margin on the season is a killer. The O really has been a bit better at controlling the screw-ups, but the defense isn’t helping with no takeaways in four of the last five games.

Washington State will be +2 in turnover margin. The expected weather in the 30s with a mix of rain and snow won’t help.

Arizona vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

Washington State 30, Arizona 17

Line: Washington State -15, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

