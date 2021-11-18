Arizona State vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Arizona State vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arizona State (7-3), Oregon State (6-4)

Arizona State vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Utah hasn’t won the Pac-12 South quite yet.

Utah beat Arizona State, but if ASU can win this and take down Arizona next week – not asking for the world – it’s in the Pac-12 Championship if Utah loses to Oregon and Colorado.

But for now, just getting a tough win on the road to keep this two-game winning streak going would be a big deal.

The Sun Devils are running the ball well, rumbling over USC and Washington for over 280 yards in each game – taking the pressure off of Jayden Daniels and the passing attack.

Oregon State’s defensive front was run over by Cal and Colorado over the last few weeks – both Beaver losses – and it starts there. Pound away, keep moving the chains against one of the nation’s worst defenses on third downs, repeat.

However …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Almost no one is better on third downs what Oregon State.

Fourth in the nation at keeping the chains moving, the Beavers are great at controlling the clock, the running game has been consistently dominant – running for 220 yards or more in every game but the losses to Purdue and Cal – and it all ties together for an offense that leads the Pac-12 in yards.

Arizona State’s defense has been fantastic – it leads the Pac-12 – but it can be thrown on. Everyone in the Pac-12 but Washington and Colorado were able to put up 220 yards or more on the Sun Devil secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been in the 80s all week in Tempe, Arizona, with everything absolutely perfect for football on Saturday – pleasant turning the day, high 50s in the evening, and …

The game is in Corvallis. At night.

The region should get a break from the rain for a few days for clear night on Saturday, but it’s expected to be in the 30s around game time. Teams used to hot weather might say it’s all good, and then that all changes in a hurry.

That didn’t matter too much last year when Arizona State won 46-33 over the Beavers in mid-December.

Arizona State is the better team, but Oregon State owns Reser.

It’s 5-0 at home this year, 1-4 away from home, and it’s about to be just balanced enough – and just good enough against the Sun Devil running game – to keep the Pac-12 North title hopes alive if Oregon loses at Utah.

Arizona State vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

Oregon State 31, Arizona State 27

Line: Arizona State -3, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

