Arizona State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Arizona State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (7-4), Arizona (1-10)

Arizona State vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

It’s the bowl game, the jumpstart to 2022, and the revenge game all in one.

Arizona might not have the guys, and it’s hammered by injuries and a lack of depth, and it’s losing defensive coordinator Don Brown to the UMass head coaching gig, but it continues to battle really, really hard.

The results aren’t there, but the team will push for a full four quarters.

Arizona State has been ultra-inconsistent.

It’s got the guys, it’s got the talent, and it has a run of three losses in the last five games with the running game hit-or-miss and with the passing attack not whit doing what it’s supposed to.

To do this, Arizona needs a whole slew of takeaways. Arizona State has given away the most turnovers in the Pac-12, but …

Why Arizona State Will Win

As long as the Sun Devils don’t royally screw up, they should be fine.

Again, Arizona just doesn’t have the personnel. It doesn’t move the ball easily enough, the offensive line allows way too many plays behind the line, and the about those ASU turnovers …

Arizona doesn’t take the ball away. The team is dead last in college football in turnover margin with just six takeaways.

Arizona State can maintain a decent offensive balance and control the game on the ground early on. There’s no need to take any big chances.

What’s Going To Happen

70-7. As long as Arizona doesn’t lose like it did last year, it’ll be a measure of success moving forward.

The effort will be there and the Cats will pull out every possible trick and stop, but they’ll get down early, will have to press a bit, and that’s when the turnovers will come.

It’ll get a bit out of hand for a stretch, but Arizona will score a few fourth quarter points and no, it won’t be 70-7.

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Arizona State 40, Arizona 17

Line: Arizona State -20.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

