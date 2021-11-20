Appalachian State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Appalachian State vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (8-2), Troy (5-5)

Appalachian State vs Troy Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Mountaineers can take the Sun Belt East title with a win, or a win next week over Georgia Southern, or with a Georgia State loss and a Coastal Carolina loss and …

They’re almost certainly going to end up getting a rematch with Louisiana for the Sun Belt title. To get there after this week, the running game has to get back on track after struggling in the win over South Alabama.

They’re great at controlling the clock, and they should be able to do that against this Troy team that has the ball for around 28 minutes per game. Run, get to 200 yards on the ground like it did five times so far, or at least be balanced.

However …

Why Troy Will Win

The Troy defensive front doesn’t mess around.

Okay, so Louisiana ran for 204 yards in its win over the Trojans last week, and Coastal Carolina ran for over 200 a few weeks before, but the Troy defensive front lives in the backfield.

It’s among the best in the nation at generating sacks, and the run D kept most teams to under 100 yards until the last few weeks. Offensively, the passing attack should be able to keep up with 250 or more passing yards and …

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State is going to run.

Troy needs this to go bowling, but it’s going to have to get it done next week at Georgia State – that’s not going to be any easier.

The Mountaineers will get stuffed enough early on to have to push – the Trojan defensive front will be a problem – but the breakthrough runs will come in the second half.

Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Lines

Appalachian State 30, Troy 23

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

