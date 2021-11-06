Appalachian State vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (6-2), Arkansas State (1-7)

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Arkansas State doesn’t have a lick of a running game. It hasn’t hit 100 yards in six of the last seven games, but that’s not the problem – the passing game makes up for it. Usually.

There’s a problem on third downs on both sides of the ball, and the lack of production on the offensive line is killing the team’s continuity and consistency.

The defense is dead last in college football, allowing 559 yards per game and getting destroyed on the ground.

Appalachian State’s running game has kicked it all in, and it’s going to get off the bus with over 250 rushing yards. But …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Arkansas State can throw, and it doesn’t it very, very well.

Appalachian State has a strong all-around defense, and it hasn’t allowed over 300 yards, but it’ll give up well over 200 to an Arkansas State offense that has to throw to keep up.

At home, the Red Wolves have to bomb and keep bombing. It’s not going to slow down the Mountaineer running game, but it has to provide a push with the best passing game in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana – for example – came out with a good pace and got up early against the Mountaineers, and everything else worked from there in the shocking 41-13 win. Arkansas State has to be sharp from the start and get into a groove, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State will keep answering with lots and lots and lots of rushing yards.

It’s going to be hard to control the clock for the Red Wolves, and there will be just enough of a Mountaineer pass rush to come up with the stops needed to let the ground game keep going.

Enjoy the show – the two sides are going to crank up the stats.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Lines

Appalachian State 52, Arkansas State 30

Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

