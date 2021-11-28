AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 13

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 13 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release on Sunday.

2021 Week 13 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Minnesota Golden Gophers 8-4 (NR)

24. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (14)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)

22. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (24)

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (22)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (21)

17. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (20)

16. Houston Cougars 11-1 (19)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (17)

14. Utah Utes 9-3 (16)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2* (13)

12. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 (9)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (5)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (6)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

*BYU predicted to be in that spot assuming a win over USC

