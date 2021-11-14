AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 11

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 11 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 11 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Utah Utes 7-3 (NR)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (NR)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (NR)

22. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (21)

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (24)

20. Pitt Panthers 8-2 (25)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (19)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (20)

17. Houston Cougars 9-1 (17)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)

15. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (15)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (4)

12. Baylor Bears 8-2 (18)

11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (13)

10. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

8. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (9)

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (6)

4. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

