AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 10

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 10 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 10 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Purdue Boilermakers 6-3 (NR)

24. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 (NR)

23. Fresno State Bulldogs 8-2 (25)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24)

21. Auburn Tigers 6-3 (12)

20. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 (22)

19. Baylor Bears 7-2 (14)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 (21)

17. Houston Cougars 8-1 (20)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 (19)

15. BYU Cougars 8-2 (17)

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1(10)

13. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 (16)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (13)

10. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 (9)

9. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 (5)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 (11)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 (8)

6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (3)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)

