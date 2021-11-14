AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 11 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 11

Others Receiving Votes

Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (21)

24. Utah Utes 7-3 (NR)

23. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (NR)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (24)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (NR)

– College Football Playoff Rankings prediction

20. Pitt Panthers 8-2 358 (25)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 467 (20)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 491 (19)

17. Houston Cougars 9-1 509 (17)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 583 (11)

– NFL Predictions Week 10 | NFL Experts Picks

15. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 591 (15)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 671 (14)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 851 (13)

12. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 870 (4)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 882 (18)

– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 11

10. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 943 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 1106 (10)

8. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 1134 (9)

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 1161 (8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 1175 (7)

– CFN Rankings Week 11 1-130

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 1341 (6)

4. Oregon Ducks 9-1 1353 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 1420 (2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 1449 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings