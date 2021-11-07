AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 10

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Pitt Panthers 7-2 195 (NR)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24)

23. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 245 (22)

22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 264 (21)

21. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 268 (NR)

– College Football Playoff Rankings prediction

20. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 286 (NR)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 437 (19)

18. Baylor Bears 7-2 464 (14)

17. Houston Cougars 8-1 467 (20)

16. Auburn Tigers 6-3 478 (12)

– CFN Rankings 1-130: Week 10

15. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 606 (16)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 636 (17)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1 (10)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (13)

– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 10

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 1072 (11)

9. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 1072 (9)

8. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 1096 (5)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 1139 (8)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 1293 (6)

5. Oregon Ducks 8-1 1319 (7)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 1406 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 1436 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 1440 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 1575, 63 1st (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings