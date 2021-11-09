Alabama vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Alabama vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (8-1), New Mexico State (1-8)

Alabama vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The New Mexico State offense can throw well enough to at least put a few points up on the board.

Obviously it would take a total Alabama meltdown for NMSU to pull this off, but Jonah Johnson has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his last five games and is just experienced enough to make a few big plays.

He threw for well over 300 yards on the great San Diego State defense, and he’s going to keep pushing on a Crimson Tide pass D that’s good, but allows close to 200 yards per game.

On the other side, the Aggie defense isn’t all that great, but it’s been able to come up with enough takeaways to hope for at least one big play.

Why Alabama Will Win

After the LSU game last week, this isn’t going to be just a light scrimmage for the Crimson Tide.

The team played poorly against Mercer – poorly by Nick Saban’s standards – and had the rough day against Florida. It came out and pile-drove Southern Miss 63-14 just to stretch the legs a little.

The Crimson Tide lines will dominate throughout, the running game will crank up as much production as it wants to, and there won’t be any issues putting this away a few drives in, but …

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico State should come up with a few late scores.

Nevada was blowing out the Aggies with ease, only to see Johnson come up with a few garbage time touchdowns in a 55-28 Wolf Pack win. Bama will rise up and shut down the New Mexico State attack for three quarters, but there will be points.

NMSU is 1-8, but it’s not the totally miserable team of the last several years.

Alabama vs New Mexico State Prediction, Lines

Alabama 58. New Mexico State 10

Line: Alabama -52, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

