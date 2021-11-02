Alabama vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Alabama vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Alabama (7-1), LSU (4-4)

Alabama vs LSU Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

There’s no pressure.

The major changes are coming for 2022, there are way too many key injuries, and no one will think the Tigers have any shot to even keep this close, much less pull off the upset without a special performance – and/or a meltdown from Alabama.

However, Florida proved it could run on the Tide. LSU – with two weeks off to rest up – has to pound away early and give it a shot – but this will be more about whether or not QB Max Johnson can get into a groove.

Tennessee might have lost to Alabama by 18, but Hendon Hooker and the passing game were strong. Mississippi State got blown out, but it went Mississippi State and threw for 300 yards.

After holding firm over the first four games, the Tide D has allowed well over 200 yards through the air in each of the last four games. If LSU can push the Bama secondary, and if that ground game can get moving, this gets interesting in a hurry.

However …

Why Alabama Will Win

No, the LSU running game isn’t good enough.

The 321 yards against the Gators were an aberration – the Tigers haven’t hit the 150-yard mark on the ground against anyone else.

The bigger problem is on the other side, with the run defense getting rumbled over way too easily. The Tigers allowed close to 800 yards over the last three games, and Alabama is going to keep that going by pounding away right away.

The banged up LSU secondary will have a rough time, and Bryce Young will have plenty of shots at big things down the field, but expect a steady dose of Brian Robinson throughout the first half should set the tone, and then …

What’s Going To Happen

Everything will open up.

LSU will look and play like a fresh team for about 20 minutes. It’s going to bring the A effort, come up with a slew of quirky plays, and it’s going to be a fight for a while. But one Alabama scoring run later – helped by a few LSU offensive stalls – and this will all be over.

And then Bama will keep running the ball to close it out.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Lines

Alabama 48, LSU 20

Line: Alabama -29, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

