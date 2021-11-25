Alabama vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Alabama vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (10-1), Auburn (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Auburn is struggling.

It was terrific for most of the season – losing at Penn State and against Georgia are hardly anything to yell about – but the O didn’t go against Texas A&M, the D didn’t do enough against Mississippi State, and losing to South Carolina isn’t a plus no matter what.

It’s not like the Tigers are playing all that poorly, and it’s not like there’s any massive issue like turnovers, but it’s simply been a rough patch in a That’s Life In The SEC sort of way.

However, the secondary has been a tad shaky.

Everyone will give up big yards to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but the pass D allowed a few too many big things against South Carolina. Auburn allowed 13 touchdown passes in the five losses and six in the six wins.

Alabama should be able to move the ball however it wants to, but coming off a 559-yard passing day against Arkansas, Bryce Young and the lads are going to start bombing away early.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Auburn Will Win

Alabama has this weird habit of not being able to put games away all that easily. Out of the seven SEC games so far, two were blowouts, one was a loss, and the rest were a fight.

New Mexico State doesn’t count, but ever since blowing away Mississippi State it’s been a struggle.

The 52-24 final score against Tennessee was great, but that was still a thing into the second half. LSU ran for six yards and Bama had to hang on. Arkansas was getting ripped to shreds, and it was still a one score game late.

Auburn has one job here – hang on.

It doesn’t have the pop to keep up – even though QB TJ Finley has the arm and ability to challenge the Tide secondary deep – but there will be opportunities. Arkansas kept pushing and ended up with 358 passing yards last week.

Bama will have its bursts, but there will be moments when the momentum can and will swing. The key is to not let those bursts become devastating.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

The Bama D wakes up from its snoozes when it has to.

Auburn has been great in pass protection, but it’s not doing enough for the ground game to take the pressure off of Finley.

Will Anderson and the Bama pass rush will take care of things in key moments to stall the Tiger attack, and the offense will be steady enough to take away most of the drama.

Alabama will be balanced, Young will be terrific, and it’ll be just the type of win needed going into the showdown against Georgia for the SEC Championship.

However, it’s not going to be a big enough wipeout to set the tone for a bigger College Football Playoff debate about whether or not a two-loss Bama should be in.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Lines

Alabama 38, Auburn 20

Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks