Alabama vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Alabama vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (9-1), Arkansas (7-3)

Alabama vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs might have the style and the demeanor to handle the moment.

They’re well past being bowl eligible, they’re on a three-game winning streak with good victories over Mississippi State and LSU, and they’re effectively playing with house money – there’s no pressure.

The offense might not be rolling – it had a bit of a rough day against LSU – but the defense is fantastic on third downs, the offense isn’t making a whole lot of mistakes – there aren’t too many turnovers – and Alabama has been a tad flaky.

Is this going to be the Tide team that sputtered and struggled against LSU and for way too long against Tennessee, or …

Why Alabama Will Win

Can Bama crank up the explosion to end this right away?

Arkansas can score – it kept up in the shootout loss to Ole Miss – but that’s not the team’s style. It doesn’t control the clock or the time of possession battle, but it has a way of making teams play its style. Alabama can end that with a few early scores.

Yes, the Hog defense is among the best in the country on third downs, but Alabama leads the nation converting 57% of its tries, the run defense has been a rock – Florida is the only team that could run at all on this group – and while the offense has been a bit inconsistent, it’s been getting the job done when it absolutely has to.

What’s Going To Happen

This is scary for Alabama considering it ran for just six yards against LSU a few weeks ago and the Arkansas run D hasn’t allowed more than 135 since getting ripped up by Ole Miss in early October.

Bama will come out roaring with an early score, and then things will settle in. Arkansas will keep this close and tight, but the passing game firepower by the home side will take over in the second half.

There were be plenty of chances for the Hogs to push through, but the Alabama defense will hold firm just enough to give the offense time to come up with a few good scoring drives.

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Alabama 37, Arkansas 20

Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

