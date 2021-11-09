Akron vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 9

Akron vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Akron (2-7), Western Michigan (5-4)

Akron vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

The Tom Arth era ended at Akron even though the team didn’t play all that poorly in the loss to Ball State.

Oscar Rodriguez Jr. takes over a team with a decent passing attack that’s been able to hit 200 yards on a regular basis. The offense hasn’t been totally awful, it’s not bad at controlling the clock, and it should be able to move the chains on a suspect Western Michigan secondary that doesn’t make enough big plays.

Western Michigan has been a massive disappointment, losing three of its last four games with some of the best talent in the MAC. This might be an energized Zip team that will take a whole lot of chances and against a defense that’s giving up way too many points over the last several weeks.

However …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

To be fair, the defense wasn’t really the problem against Central Michigan last week – the special teams and punt coverage squad was an issue.

Akron is good at controlling the clock, but Western Michigan is amazing at it.

There might be issues defensively, but it’s great at coming up with third down stops and it’s terrific against the run. Akron isn’t going to move the ball a lick on the ground, and while it might try to bomb away, it’s not going to be consistent enough.

The Broncos just have to run a little better.

The offense hasn’t been as good as it should be because it’s not running enough – or effectively enough. That has to change this week to settle down the offense and take the win by having the ball for 38 minutes and grinding out drives against a Zip D that can’t get off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, Western Michigan, enough it enough.

The MAC West is a total mess, but even at 2-3 in the division and tied for last, the Broncos can still make a little bit of noise in the race.

There’s too much traffic, though, after losing to Toledo and Central Michigan. Just getting bowl eligible would be good enough for now, and it’ll be done with ease.

Akron vs Western Michigan Prediction, Lines

Western Michigan 40, Akron 17

Line: Western Michigan -26, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

