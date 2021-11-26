ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

By November 26, 2021 1:35 am

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 67-33, ATS: 57-42-1, Point Total: 53-45-1

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 13

Friday, November 26

North Carolina at NC State

7:00, ESPN
Line: NC State -6, o/u: 62.5

Saturday, November 27

Clemson at South Carolina

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5

Florida State at Florida

12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59

Georgia at Georgia Tech

12:00, ABC
Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5

Wake Forest at Boston College

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -5, o/u: 64.5

Miami at Duke

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Miami -21.5, o/u: 68

Virginia Tech at Virginia

3:45, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 63.5

Kentucky at Louisville

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57

Pitt at Syracuse

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -13, o/u: 57.5

