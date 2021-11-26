ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC Results So Far
SU: 67-33, ATS: 57-42-1, Point Total: 53-45-1
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 13
Friday, November 26
North Carolina at NC State
7:00, ESPN
Line: NC State -6, o/u: 62.5
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13
Saturday, November 27
Clemson at South Carolina
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5
Florida State at Florida
12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59
Georgia at Georgia Tech
12:00, ABC
Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5
Wake Forest at Boston College
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -5, o/u: 64.5
Miami at Duke
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Miami -21.5, o/u: 68
Virginia Tech at Virginia
3:45, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -7, o/u: 63.5
Kentucky at Louisville
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57
Pitt at Syracuse
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -13, o/u: 57.5
– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings