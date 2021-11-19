ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

ACC Results So Far

SU: 60-32, ATS: 54-37-1, Point Total: 46-44-1

Friday, November 19

Prediction: Louisville 40, Duke 21

Line: Louisville -20, o/u: 60.5

Saturday, November 20

12:00, ACC Network

Line: Boston College -1.5, o/u: 55

12:00, ESPN

Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 56.5

12:00, EPSN3

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

2:30, NBC

Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 59

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Pitt -14.5, o/u: 66

4:00, ACC Network

Line: NC State -11.5, o/u: 50.5

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Miami -8, o/u: 56

