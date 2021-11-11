ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC Results So Far
SU: 56-28, ATS: 50-33-1, Point Total: 42-41
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11
Thursday, November 11
North Carolina at Pitt
7:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -6.5, o/u: 73
Saturday, November 13
UConn at Clemson
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -40.5, o/u: 51
Syracuse at Louisville
12:00, ESPN3
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 55.5
– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10
Miami at Florida State
3:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 60.5
Boston College at Georgia Tech
3:30, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/u: 54
Duke at Virginia Tech
3:30, ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -11.5, o/u: 50
NC State at Wake Forest
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -2, o/u: 66.5
Notre Dame at Virginia
7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64.5
– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings