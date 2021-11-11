ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



ACC Results So Far

SU: 56-28, ATS: 50-33-1, Point Total: 42-41

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Thursday, November 11

7:30, ESPN

Line: Pitt -6.5, o/u: 73

Saturday, November 13

12:00, ACC Network

Line: Clemson -40.5, o/u: 51

12:00, ESPN3

Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 55.5

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

3:30, ESPN

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 60.5

3:30, ESPN3

Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/u: 54

3:30, ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -11.5, o/u: 50

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -2, o/u: 66.5

7:30, ABC

Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64.5

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings