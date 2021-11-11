ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

ACC

By November 11, 2021 2:29 pm

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC Results So Far
SU: 56-28, ATS: 50-33-1, Point Total: 42-41

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Thursday, November 11

North Carolina at Pitt

7:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -6.5, o/u: 73

Saturday, November 13

UConn at Clemson

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -40.5, o/u: 51

Syracuse at Louisville

12:00, ESPN3
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 55.5

NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

Miami at Florida State

3:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 60.5

Boston College at Georgia Tech

3:30, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -2, o/u: 54

Duke at Virginia Tech

3:30, ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -11.5, o/u: 50

NC State at Wake Forest

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -2, o/u: 66.5

Notre Dame at Virginia

7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64.5

College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

