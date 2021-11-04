ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



ACC Results So Far

SU: 52-26, ATS: 46-31-1, Point Total: 38-39

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 10

Friday, November 5

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 47

Saturday, November 6

12:00, ABC

Line: North Carolina -2.5, o/u: 76.5

12:00, ACC Network

Line: Pitt -21, o/u: 64.5

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 63.5

4:00, ACC Network

Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 56.5

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 46

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings