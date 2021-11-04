ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC Results So Far
SU: 52-26, ATS: 46-31-1, Point Total: 38-39
Friday, November 5
Virginia Tech at Boston College
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 47
Saturday, November 6
Wake Forest at North Carolina
12:00, ABC
Line: North Carolina -2.5, o/u: 76.5
Pitt at Duke
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -21, o/u: 64.5
Georgia Tech at Miami
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 63.5
NC State at Florida State
4:00, ACC Network
Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 56.5
Clemson at Louisville
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 46
– Bowl Projections | Rankings