5 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 13. Friday Big Games

What college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks going into Week 13? To keep the football weekend going, here are the 5 best predictions for Friday.

Results So Far ATS: 78-55-1

It might be the most underappreciated great sports day on the calendar – the Friday after Thanksgiving.

It’s not the big Saturday full of the biggest rivalry games, but it’s always a deep and interesting slate.

Warning, I’m in a punch-drunk state after consuming more calories in one day than I have over the entire season. The annual College Football 15 weight gain just kicked in over the last 45 minutes. If these picks are wrong, it’s because my too-fat fingers hit the wrong keys.

I’m also going to warn you that I’m not head over heels in love with these picks. I’m in deep like, but I’m not quite sure where this relationship is going, and there’s a reason.

Friday-after-Thanksgiving games are extremely weird and don’t often hold to form. I’ll get into that as we go.

I’ll do the regular 10 Best Predictions Against The Spread piece for all of the giant Saturday showdowns – that will come later on Friday. But for the giant Friday slate, here are the 5 Best Predictions for today.

LINE Utah -23.5

ATS PICK Colorado

When I say Friday-after-Thanksgiving games are weird, I primarily mean something like this.

Utah doesn’t need this- it already has the Pac-12 South won and is off to the conference title game next week. It would actually be a good thing if it just sat its starters to rest up for whatever comes from the Pac-12 North on Saturday, and it’s not going to show off anything quirky that anyone can use.

Oh, I think Utah will win – it’s Senior Day, and of course a Kyle Whittingham team will always try – but the one thing this team can’t do is get banged up or bruised with the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance there for the taking.

Meanwhile, Colorado is still battling.

It beat Washington last week, it wasn’t bad at UCLA until the game got a bit out of control, and the win over Oregon State was a game-changer for the conference.

If Utah needed this game in any way it would ramp up the intensity and take this by the 23.5, but that’s not the case.

Call this a guess that the Utes will be more business-like and win this comfortably – like the 38-29 win over Arizona two weeks ago, with a letdown coming late – and won’t have half of the intensity it showed against Oregon six days ago.

By the way, call this a test-case theory for Pitt at Syracuse on Saturday. Pitt doesn't need the win with the ACC Championship coming up, Syracuse at home has to win to go bowling,

