Wyoming vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Wyoming vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wyoming (4-0), Air Force (4-1)

Wyoming vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

This isn’t the Wyoming defense of past seasons, but the run D is still doing a strong job overall.

It had issues against Northern Illinois, but it hasn’t allowed more than 120 yards on the ground against anyone else with a great group of tacklers in the back seven. This group doesn’t miss, starting with Chad Muma who should be in on at least 12 stops.

Air Force hasn’t seen a D like this.

The offensive side isn’t quite as strong on the ground, but it’s great at controlling the clock with third down conversion after third down conversion. There aren’t a ton of penalties and the turnovers are kept to a minimum – the team doesn’t beat itself.

Why Air Force Will Win

The Cowboys might be 4-0, but beating Ball State, UConn, Northern Illinois, and Montana State is – let’s be nice about it – a tad light.

Air Force hasn’t exactly played the SEC West, but it’s had five games to get the running game right and the offense is humming at the highest level, leading the nation with 367 yards per game.

The downfield passing game is there when defenses cheat up, but this is about control. Wyoming needs it, but Air Force hold the ball for over 37 minutes a game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a big moment in the Mountain West.

Is Wyoming ready to be a factor, or is Air Force going to overcome the loss to Utah State a few weeks ago and jump back in the race?

Air Force has been a rock against the run, and Wyoming can’t throw well enough to overcome the stalls on first and second down. The Falcon O will e a bit more efficient.

Wyoming vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 27, Wyoming 21

Line: Air Force -5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

