Wyoming at San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Wyoming at San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Wyoming (4-3), San Jose State (4-4)

Wyoming vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Where did the Wyoming O go?

More on that in a moment, but in this, the D is going to have to pick up the slack in a big, big way.

The Cowboys have allowed 259 yards of offense against both Fresno State and New Mexico, doing a great job against the run and a better job against the pass. In the two games they allowed 31 total points and haven’t given up more than 24 to anyone Northern Illinois in a 50-43 win.

The San Jose State offense hasn’t been able to do much with the quarterback situation up in the air thanks to Nick Starkel being banged up. It did next to nothing against Colorado State and San Diego State, and it struggled to get out alive against a winless UNLV.

Okay, to stop stalling …

Why San Jose State Will Win

Wyoming … my man … the offense …

The Cowboy O has fallen totally off a cliff, going from looking to possibly be balanced and solid to struggling way too much to score. The has failed to get to 275 yards in any of the last three games – losing them all after a 4-0 start – will no running game and a worse passing attack.

So what’s the problem?

The offensive line isn’t playing well, and turnovers. Lots and lots and lots of turnovers, with five against Fresno State and 11 in the last four games. The Cowboys have scored just 17 points in the last three outings, and San Jose State is doing enough against the run – allowing fewer than 100 yards in three of the last four games – to keep the pain going. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The Spartans should be able to come up with at least two takeaways. That might be enough to get the job done considering they’re more than happy to give the ball away in bunches.

Neither team will do a whole lot of high-powered scoring, and there won’t be enough of a downfield passing game from either one to have any fun, but it’ll come down to which offense isn’t quite as awful.

Wyoming’s defense is just a wee bit better to make the San Jose State offense be just a wee bit worse.

Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction, Lines

Wyoming 17, San Jose State 16

Line: San Jose State -3, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

