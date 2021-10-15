WKU vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

WKU vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: WKU (1-4), Old Dominion (1-5)

WKU vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

Enough is enough.

WKU fixed the offense that was so mediocre last year, Bailey Zappe has been a blast of a quarterback who’s doing exactly what he was supposed to do coming over from Houston Baptist, and …

0-4 against FBS teams. The O has worked, but the team keeps losing shootout loss after shootout loss. There’s a reason, though – at Army, Indiana, Michigan State, UTSA.

Now the Hilltoppers get an ODU team with a passing game doesn’t push the ball down the field, hasn’t been great against the teams that can throw – but it’s been fine overall – and all of Zappe’s production should be too much for the Monarchs to overcome.

Why Old Dominion Will Win

It’s going to be a work in progress, but there are signs that the program is getting stronger. It might be losing, but it’s competitive – don’t blow that off.

The Monarchs didn’t play last year, head coach Ricky Rahne is getting his feet wet, and there are improvements. They lost to Buffalo and on the road to UTEP and Marshall – three teams that will likely go bowling – all by a touchdown or less.

The defense has been solid against the run and has yet to give up 300 passing yards, the ground game cranked up over 200 yards in two of the last three games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

How good has Zappe been?

He’s hit over 400 yards in four of the five games and threw for 523 yards and five scores in the loss to UTSA. He’s hitting over 70% of his passes, he has only given up three picks, and finally, it’s all going to lead to a win over an FBS team.

WKU vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

WKU 38, Old Dominion 24

Line: WKU -12.5, o/u: 67.5

