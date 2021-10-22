WKU vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

WKU vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: WKU (2-4), FIU (1-5)

WKU vs FIU Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The passing game will be amazing.

QB Bailey Zappe and the Hilltoppers attack won’t have any problem ripping through a shockingly awful FIU secondary that allowed an average of over 400 yards per game over a three-game stretch before allowing 199 yards against Charlotte.

Third in the nation in total offense, the Hilltoppers are exploding or over 500 yards on a consistent basis, and they should let it rip without any worry against a D that’s dead last in the nation in turnovers forced.

Why FIU Will Win

FIU can wing it around, too.

There might not be a whole lot of success overall, but former Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager has been fantastic with 14 touchdown passes – two or more in every game – five picks, and he’s coming off a 466-yard day against Charlotte.

WKU has several outstanding parts on defense, but it’s having a tough time holding up. It’s allowing close to 500 yards per game with a secondary that’s allowing 327 yards or more in each of the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be fun.

Both teams are going to throw and throw some more, but WKU does it better. The pass rush, though, hasn’t shown up this season like it was supposed to, but it will this week against a Golden Panther O line that’s having problems.

The Hilltoppers lines will be stronger.

WKU vs FIU Prediction, Line

WKU 44, FIU 30

Line: WKU -15, o/u: 77

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

