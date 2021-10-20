Wisconsin vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Wisconsin vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (3-3), Purdue (4-2)

Wisconsin vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The defense continues to be incredible.

The entire Badger offense owes the other side a cookie for keeping the season alive, holding Illinois to 93 total yards two weeks ago and stuffing Army for 179 rushing yards last week in a way-too-tight 20-14 win.

For all of the team’s problems, it’s No. 2 in the nation in total defense behind Georgia, the team is fourth in the country in time of possession, and it’s third against the run.

Purdue doesn’t run, and even though it controls the clock, it’s not going to win the time of possession battle against this team. However …

Why Purdue Will Win

The Wisconsin defense has an Achilles heel. It’ll do everything right, but try three big pass plays, and two will work. That’s enough to get by considering how miserable the Badger offense is.

You don’t get to be as good as the Wisconsin D is without knowing how to take away the opposing main guy, but it’s going to have a problem with David Bell, who has four 100-yard receiving games in five outings and all but ruined the Iowa season last week with 11 catches for 240 yards and a score.

Even more than that, Purdue has a defense, too.

As Iowa found out, this is a different Purdue team. The offense is fine, but it’s the other side that takes over game – it hasn’t allowed 300 yards of total offense in the last three games.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers.

Wisconsin’s offense is like clockwork in its ability to give the ball away, but Purdue’s defense – four takeaways against Iowa aside – doesn’t force turnovers.

The Badger offense can’t throw at all.

Graham Mertz has – let’s be kind here; he’s a college kid – struggled, and now he’ll have to deal with Purdue DE George Karlaftis jumping on his head for a full four quarters. But all Mertz has to do is not royally screw up.

Mertz will turn it over twice, the passing attack won’t go anywhere, and Bell and the Purdue air show will connect on two big home runs, and …

It’s all going to come down to defense and control of the clock.

Wisconsin does both of those things better.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 19, Purdue 16

Line: Wisconsin -2.5, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

