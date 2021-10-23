Western Michigan vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Western Michigan vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Western Michigan (5-2), Toledo (3-4)

Western Michigan vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The offense got its groove back.

After a strange and disappointing performance against Ball State two weeks ago, the Broncos rolled for 648 yards in a blowout win over Kent State with the ground game rolling at will.

Toledo’s offense has been strangely silent. It hasn’t been awful, but it’s struggling to get past 22 points over the last several weeks because it can’t keep the chains moving.

The Rockets are awful on third downs, they’ve had massive penalty issues all year, and they don’t have an efficient enough passing game to make up for all of the negatives.

Western Michigan’s defense is great on third downs – Toledo’s going to have a tough time moving the chains, so …

Why Toledo Will Win

The Toledo defense has to force takeaways.

The MAC’s No. 1 defense is good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but it would really, really help to come up with a few takeaways to hold down the high-powered Bronco attack.

If the Rocket D that forced three takeaways to stay alive against Notre Dame, and four to dropkick UMass, can make a few big plays at home, it should be in this until the end.

Western Michigan hasn’t turned the ball over in four of its last five games, but it gave it up four times against Ball State. The pass defense is good enough to keep WMU QB Kaleb Eleby from going off, but it needs the picks.

What’s Going To Happen

The Toledo defense is good enough to pull this off, but the team can’t get hammered with penalties and the offensive line has to do its job to help keep the chains moving.

It’ll be a close, good fight for a full four quarters, but Western Michigan will be a little sharper when it needs to be in the fourth.

Western Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 24, Toledo 20

Line: Western Michigan -1.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

